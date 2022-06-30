Diane Caldwell departs Manchester United

Today it was announced that Diane Caldwell will leave Manchester United after just half a season.

The Irish international’s contract expires at the end of this month and the club announced that she would leave upon it’s conclusion.

The 33 year old made just six appearances for the club but said it was a dream come true to play for the club that she’s supported all her life.

In a statement published on the club’s website United said, “Manchester United Women can confirm that Diane Caldwell will depart the club when her contract concludes at the end of June.

“Diane joined United in the January 2022 transfer window and the Republic of Ireland international went on to make six appearances for the club.

“Manchester United Women would like to express our thanks to Diane and wish her the best of luck for the rest of her career.”

Caldwell’s last appearance for the Reds came in March when they drew 1-1 with West Ham.

Though her club future is uncertain, Caldwell is still making an impact on the international stage as Ireland are close to qualifying for their first ever major tournament as they lie in second in their group, keeping their World Cup hopes alive.

Though she has yet to comment on her departure, she has retweeted well wishes from the club and the fans.

When she joined the Reds in the January transfer window, she tweeted: “Words can’t describe what this means to me. Everything I’ve done in my life was for this moment.

“As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and a huge moment for me and my family. I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride and passion.”

Meanwhile, fans on social media are getting nervous about the transfer window with Marc Skinner yet to make a signing.