Florian Grillitsch: Why Manchester United must consider signing the Austrian midfielder on a free transfer



Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch is a player Manchester United must target this transfer window.

The 26 year old is out of contract this summer and has been strongly linked to a move to Fiorentina as per Fabrizio Romano.

Fiorentina are in well advanced talks to sign Florian Grillitsch as free agent. Austrian midfielder's contract with Hoffenheim will expire in the coming days and it won't be extended. Talks are underway – four year contract on the table, valid until June 2026.

“In my eyes, Flo Grillitsch is one of the best six-men in the Bundesliga, who is already running a bit under the radar. At least you rarely read anything about him.”

These were former Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann’s words when asked about the 26 year old.

Despite his towering physique, the Austrian is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He is highly press resistant and uses his body to shield the ball from the opposition before making a pass.

The 26 year old’s biggest trait is his versatility, something that United manager Erik ten Hag loves.

Ten Hag is a big admirer of players who can operate in multiple positions, depending on the opponent and formation.

A good example is Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine started off as a defensive midfielder for Ajax, before gradually slotting as a centre back.

Grillitsch can operate as a number six, number eight or even as a centre back.

United are reportedly close to completing a move for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. Alongside the Dutchman, Grillitsch would add the required physicality to balance United’s midfield.

He can stay deep and allow De Jong the freedom to move in advanced areas.

It is to be seen whether United do make a late move for the midfielder, who currently is in advanced talks with Fiorentina.