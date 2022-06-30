Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund slap £103 million transfer fee on Manchester United target



Manchester United are reportedly interested in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 19 year old has been on United’s radar since he was dominating the EFL Championship with Birmingham City.

The club seriously considered his signing, in the summer of 2020.

Bellingham was given a tour of the training facilities and was escorted by Sir Alex Ferguson himself, however, he decided to move to Dortmund instead.

Since joining BVB, the Englishman has lit up the European stage and has established himself as one of the best young midfielders across Europe.

The Red Devils are said to have reignited their interest in the 19 year old.

According to BILD, Dortmund have set a price of £103 million for Bellingham next summer.

The Englishman’s contract runs till 2025, hence the German club is reluctant to sell one of its prime assets.

United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the player but will have to pay the mammoth fee to secure his services.

Real Madrid too, are keen on getting the 19 year old to partner the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga in the future.

Bellingham would be the ideal midfielder for United.

His physicality and maturity would allow him to instantly adapt to the Premier League.

Alongside a capable defensive midfielder, Bellingham can thrive as a box-to-box midfielder.

As of now, the deal seems unrealistic and United have plenty of positions to bolster before splashing the money on a marquee signing.