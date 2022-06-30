Lisandro Martinez: Ajax defender wants dream move to Manchester United



Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is hopeful of a move to Manchester United.

According to Marcel van der Kraan (De Telegraaf), the Argentine is high on Erik ten Hag’s list.

Marcel states: “Martinez is very high on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist, so I expect big developments in the 24 or 48 hours.”

“Martinez will also have his hopes pinned on United, who are an absolute top club for him.”

“Ajax will really cash out for Martinez and go to €45-50m, but that is the advantage if two clubs bid, as we saw with Lyon and Manchester United, then it suddenly goes higher.”

United face competition from Arsenal who are said to be ‘more advanced‘ in the deal as per Fabrizio Romano.

With the Gunners pushing for a deal, United are likely to be caught up in a bidding war.

Ten Hag’s relationship with Martinez could sway him towards a move to Old Trafford.

Man United are also close to completing the transfer of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Telegraaf claims that the deal is done after an agreement on personal terms yesterday.

“The deal is done, and yesterday he spoke about his own terms,” he added.

“They were not so complicated because he already knew what he could earn at Lyon. Manchester United only had to go a little bit over that.