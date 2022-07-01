Christian Eriksen offered two-year deal by Manchester United

Manchester United have failed to sign a single player in the month of June, the first such occurrence at the club since the summer of 2010. Fans around the globe have constantly vented their ire on social media. However, things could be looking up in July with multiple deals close to the finishing line.

Erik ten Hag had wanted the majority of the new arrivals to arrive at Carrington in time for United’s pre-season tour which kicks off in Bangkok. Reports have emerged stating that free agent Christian Eriksen is ready to join the Red Devils, provided they sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord – something which transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has today said is a done deal.

According to The Mirror, United are negotiating with the representatives of the Denmark international and have made a formal offer which includes a two-year deal and wages thought to be around £150,000-a-week.

Eriksen is reportedly waiting to see how the transfer window unfolds for the Old Trafford outfit. This might be the last big club move he gets so it makes sense for the 30-year-old to make sure the club is showing ambition in the transfer market.

If the 20-time English champions do get deals for De Jong and Malacia over the line, it is highly likely that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder makes the switch from London to the red half of Manchester.

If the Dane does travel up the M6, it would mark a remarkable turnaround. After suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, not many would have thought that the former Inter Milan player would ever play competitively again.

Eriksen and Inter even had to part ways mutually due to the player being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Italian rules prohibit a player from playing professionally with such a device due to the risk factor.

Eriksen could be third signing in a month

He made a sensational comeback to the Premier League with newly-promoted Brentford and in half a season he showed everyone that he had not lost his touch. The former Ajax star scored once and provided four assists in 11 Premier League games, and his move to the Bees coincided with a huge uptick in form for the club.

Multiple Premier League clubs including former side Spurs, Brentford, Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City remain interested in acquiring the services of the classy operator.

Christian Eriksen: “I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision”, he told Viaplay via @utdreport. 🇩🇰 #transfers “I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

There were reports stating that Champions League football was his priority and that he preferred to stay in London which had made Brentford and Spurs favourite for his signature. However, things seem to be falling in place for United as of now.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision. Would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me,” Eriksen was quoted as saying by Viaplay.

His arrival would certainly be a major boost for Ten Hag who has worked with the player in the past. Bruno Fernandes would get some much needed competition and Cristiano Ronaldo is sure to benefit from his marvelous passing range. His ability to play in multiple positions is another huge positive. Now it is up to the club to complete the hat-trick of deals in July.