David Moyes steps up interest in former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard



West Ham have stepped up their pursuit of former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The Peoples Person recently reported that David Moyes was heavily interested in securing the player on a free transfer.

Lingard officially left Man United yesterday as his contract expired and is looking for a new club to be a part of for the new season.

According to The Guardian, the Hammers have stepped up their efforts to sign the 29-year-old after an agreement for Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma could not be found.

Personal terms could not be agreed upon as the London club turn their attention away from the former Bournemouth winger.

Lingard’s wage demands may be a little high for West Ham to achieve meaning they could face another problem when trying to find an agreement.

Moyes will be hoping a deal can be agreed to after an impressive run of games when he joined the club on loan in January 2021.

He enjoyed a wonderful six-month stay with many fans expecting him to return on a permanent deal that summer.

However, promises were made as Lingard fully expected to be a part of the Man United squad last season.

This was not the case with the midfielder starting off well but ending the season with hardly any minutes under his belt.

Defensively, the Hammers secured a new centre back and bought Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain after an impressive loan spell.

With the manager now looking to upgrade options in attack, a move for Lingard will seem like a dream to West Ham fans after an impressive spell last time around.

Despite letting six first-team players leave on a free transfer last month, United are yet to officially sign a player.

