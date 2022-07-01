Erik Ten Hag wants new signings in by July 8th



Transfer business at Manchester United could be concluded by July 8th if Erik ten Hag has his way.

Sky Sports News has reported that the new manager wants at least the bulk of his new signings in the door before the club flies out for their preseason tour.

And with several deals in their final stages, it looks like Ten Hag might just get his wish.

United have reached a broad agreement with FC Barcelona over the transfer of Frenkie de Jong, who has been the club’s top target.

After a difficult month of negotiation which appeared to hold up the Red Devil’s ability to negotiate other deals, a breakthrough earlier in the week has left all but the final details left to complete, with no issues expected regarding personal terms with the player.

Shortly after that breakthrough, Manchester United showed a somewhat uncharacteristic urgency in gazumping Olympique Lyonnais in the race to sign Tyrell Malacia, agreeing a £17m fee with Feyenoord and leaving the French club in the dust.

Reports of United’s interest go back as early as Ten Hag’s arrival in London to discuss targets, however the manner in which United’s interest was reported was suspiciously missing stages such as “preparing an offer” or “considering stepping up their interest.”

It was not even certain that United were “monitoring the situation,” until a fee had already been agreed.

That ability to steal a march on other teams when it comes to transfer targets is not one typical of the Edward Woodward regime, and there is hope that John Murtough could repeat the trick over Lisandro Martinez.

Arsenal have been the favourites to sign the Argentine over the last couple of weeks but have so far failed to reach an agreement with Ajax.

According to Mitchel van der Kraan, the player is a favourite of Ten Hag’s and having played under the Dutchman only a month ago, another “gazumping” could be on the cards here.

Along with Football Director Murtough, Head of Recruitment Operations Steve Brown and solicitor Tom Keane also tabled a contract for Christian Eriksen some weeks ago.

The hold up on that front owes to the player’s loyalty to fellow countryman Thomas Frank, who’s Brentford side took a chance in offering Eriksen a route back into top level football.

It is possible that the playmaker feels he owes them a meeting in person before settling on his decision and with Eriksen officially a free agent today, that decision is expected imminently.

Should United manage to complete all four signings in the next seven days, it will certainly go a long way to winning over fans who were suspicious of the new negotiating setup following the disaster that was the Woodward era.

