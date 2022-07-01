Everton enter the race to sign Jesse Lingard

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Jesse Lingard after West Ham’s offer fell below the midfielder’s expectations.

Lingard officially left Manchester United yesterday at the conclusion of his contract and this morning, The Peoples Person reported that the Hammers’ David Moyes had increased his interest in signing the player as a free agent.

Now, The Daily Mail reports that the Hammers are not the only ones in the running for the Englishman as the Toffees are looking to replace Richarlison.

Richarlison left the club to join Tottenham in a £60 million deal in the last 24 hours.

Lingard appeared to be in advanced talks with West Ham after a successful loan spell at the end of the 20/21 season.

He scored nine goals in 16 matches in his six month spell in London but the Hammers’ opening bid was rejected by the 29 year old.

West Ham increased their offer and the contract was sent to Lingard on Sunday but the midfielder is still looking it over.

In the meantime he has been in conversation with Everton and Frank Lampard.

The former Chelsea legend and Everton boss is keen to secure Lingard’s services, but it is unclear whether their offer can beat West Ham’s as the club’s financial situation is uncertain.

Lingard is desperate to secure minutes on the pitch and prove himself ahead of the World Cup later this year.

As such he has been seen keeping fit whilst on holiday in Miami.

Lingard has been involved with Manchester United for the past 22 years, rising through the ranks of the academy into the senior team.

He posted an emotional message upon his departure despite being frustrated for the last couple of years.

“Born and bred a red. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been emotional about leaving a club that is family.

“After 22 years I’ve had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever. Man Utd will always remain in my heart. A massive thank you. Lots of love Jlingz.”

Born and bred a red. Over the last few weeks, I've been emotional about leaving a club that is family. After 22 years I’ve had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever. @ManUtd will always remain in my heart. A massive thank you. Lots of love Jlingz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PJyglJBsNk — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 1, 2022

Though talks with Everton are underway, his positive experience the last time he was at West Ham may give the Hammers the edge.

Only time will tell!