Here we go! Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United’s Tyrell Malacia deal

by Red Billy
Manchester United have clinched a deal for Feyenoord’s exciting full back, Tyrell Malacia.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news this evening.

More to follow …

