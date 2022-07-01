Here we go! Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United’s Tyrell Malacia deal

Manchester United have clinched a deal for Feyenoord’s exciting full back, Tyrell Malacia.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted the news this evening.

Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era. 🚨🔴 #MUFC

OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday – now confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ZKHtg62C7B

