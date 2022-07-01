Man United make Lisandro Martinez their top defensive target

Erik ten Hag has made Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez his top defensive transfer target this summer.

90 min report that Ten Hag is desperate to bring his former defender to his his new club for the coming season.

Martinez is one of the most sought after defenders in Europe at present.

United will have to fend off competition from Arsenal, who have already submitted bids for the Argentinian.

It is believed Ajax are holding out for 50 million Euros for the 24 year old. Arsenal’s bids have fallen short of that thus far.

Martinez enjoyed a stellar campaign last time out, ending the season as Ajax’s Player of the Year.

United still have issues at the heart of their defense, with none of the centre backs at the club proving to be overly reliable.

There are still big question marks over current captain and 80 million pound man, Harry Maguire, who endured a wretched campaign last time out.

The trophy laden, world class proven Raphael Varane struggled to get a solid run of games in his first season at the club, leading to concern over his overall fitness.

Injuries and simply lack of quality has seen Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly consistently dip in and out of the first team with neither really nailing down one of the centre back spots.

Having worked with Martinez, Ten Hag will know exactly what the Argentine can bring to his new look side.

It looks like United are close to tying up a deal for top target Frenkie de Jong, as well as stealing wing back Tyrell Malacia from under Lyon’s nose, getting their summer spending underway.

Ten Hag will now be hoping the club can put their efforts into getting Martinez over the line.

