Man United readying Lisandro Martinez bid, says Fabrizio Romano



Reports linking Lisandro Martinez with a move to Manchester United have developed thick and fast today and it would now seem that a bid is close for Ajax’s defensive talisman.

As reported here earlier, United have asked to be kept informed of developments as Arsenal make several bids for the €50m rated player.

Later it was reported that United had held “positive talks” with Ajax, who were prepared to negotiate on their asking price, which left United looking at a figure of around €46 million / £40 million.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now weighed in with his usually impeccable inside knowledge, claiming that the Red Devils are now readying a bid.

“Manchester United are preparing a bid for Lisandro Martínez,” Romano tweeted.

“He’s very high in Erik ten Hag’s list, race open with Arsenal that have no intention to give up.

“Once Malacia deal will be signed and official, Man Utd will be on it – while Arsenal are still pushing.”

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Lisandro Martínez. He’s very high in Erik ten Hag’s list, race open with Arsenal that have no intention to give up. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFC Once Malacia deal will be signed and official, Man Utd will be on it – while Arsenal are still pushing. pic.twitter.com/sk76B3weRy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

With several sources claiming that United believe they have the upper hand, the prospects are looking good for a second “here we go” from Romano soon.

His first trademark catchphrase was uttered earlier this evening as United reached a deal to bring Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia to Old Trafford in a €17 million deal.

Despite Malacia’s superb potential, Martinez is in another league and represents a player who could step straight into the first team at Old Trafford.

A left-footed centre back, his acquisition could leave question marks over the first team future of skipper Harry Maguire, who normally occupies that LCB role.

Whilst “preparing a bid” is a long way from “here we go!”, the fact that it is being reported by Romano speaks volumes for the credibility of the report and the confidence that United must have of concluding their second deal in the space of 24 hours.