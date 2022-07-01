Manchester United’s new home kit revealed



Manchester United’s new home kit for the 2022/23 season has been revealed.

Shirt manufacturers Adidas released a launch picture of the kit recently in their online store; however a variety of images have now surfaced.

A dark cherry red dominates the shirt, adorned with a stitched threaded vertical stripe theme.

The sponsor and manufacturer logos appear in an unimposing white, with a shielded club emblem drawing focus, with its slightly deeper red tone.

The collar, white against the red top, features an interesting red and black right-angled triangle detail, harking back to Adidas’ 1994 designs.

As with the away kit, three stripes emanate out from the collar along the shoulders.

This time the stripes are uniform in colour, with the black feature extending as far as the sleeve.

The aforementioned triangle design appears once again on the socks in red against their black background.

The top of the socks feature the same red colour, with three black hoops.

The kit will be available in stores this month and fans will not have to wait long for it’s pitch debut, with Tour 2022 set to kick off.

It may even get it’s first run out against Liverpool on July 12th.

Source of all pictures: Footyheadlines.com.

