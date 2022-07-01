Manchester United’s Tahith Chong is in talks to re-join Feyenoord permanently



Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is in talks to return to his former club Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old spent the last season on loan at Birmingham City where he managed to slot himself into the starting eleven until his injury early in the new year.

Since then, it has been a real battle to get to full fitness with him returning to the club to complete the season during the final matchdays.

According to The Daily Mail, Chong is speaking to Feyenoord about returning to his homeland after entering the final year of his contract.

With it looking unlikely that the club will loan out a player who needs to be sold if they want to receive a fee, multiple options are starting to appear for the winger.

The 22-year-old was first brought into the first team by former manager Jose Mourinho who said of the winger “technically, he’s very good, tactically he understands the game and he understands his position” in a previous interview.

Chong didn’t make a first-team appearance until a year later under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has since made 16 first-team appearances for Man United but hasn’t really kicked on at the club.

With a string of games in the 19/20 season during the Europa League campaign, the winger has been on loan three times in the last 2 years.

Unsuccessful spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge meant the club had to find a new loan team in Birmingham City, to see how he would cope with the demands of the Championship.

However, it was not the breakthrough season Chong had hoped for and with youngsters such as Garnacho, Amad and Pellistri coming through, it looks like the squad will not have enough space to accommodate him.

Chong has been seen training with Erik ten Hag’s side as the Red Devils start their pre-season schedule.

Every youngster who has had a first-team appearance is expected to be given a chance.

United are yet to sell any players after releasing numerous squad members last month with it looking likely that Chong will be the first outgoing of July.

