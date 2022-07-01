Sergio Romero in possible Manchester United return



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero could be in line to make a shock return to his former club.

The Argentine veteran, who left the Old Trafford outfit only a year ago, is said to be interested in rejoining the Red Devils according to The MEN.

And the 35 year old shot-stopper would be in line to reclaim his number 2 spot should he link up with new manager Erik ten Hag.

After falling down the pecking order under previous boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Romero found himself as third choice and frozen out before joining Italian side Venezia.

With United keepers David de Gea and Dean Henderson being preferred by the Norwegian, Romero left on a free transfer.

But after suffering relegation with the Serie A side, Romero could find himself back in England for a second time.

With current United number two Henderson poised to spend next season on loan at Nottingham Forest, the back up position to De Gea could be available once again.

The South American, who spent 6 seasons as understudy to United’s player of the year, made 61 appearances in his time in Manchester.

A successful spell at United saw Romero winning the FA cup, League cup and the Europa League with the Manchester side.

And a source close to him has admitted there’s still a lot of love for his former club.

Despite the way in which his time at Old Trafford ended, he was always considered a trustworthy and capable back up to the Spaniard and was a firm fan favourite too.

Having spent 16 years playing in Europe, the vastly experienced keeper has been capped 96 times for his country also. Ten Hag would certainly be able to rely on the vast experience of the Argentinian international.

