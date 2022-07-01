Signe Bruun and Fran Bentley both leave Manchester United

Two more players have left Manchester United Women, the club has announced.

Yesterday, it was announced that Diane Caldwell would depart the club on the conclusion of her contract.

Now, United have announced that Signe Bruun, who United signed on loan in January, will also not be returning to Manchester next season.

Bruun joined the Reds from Olympique Lyonnais but injury prevented her from showing her true potential in the short space of time she was given.

The Danish Player of the Year made seven appearances for the club and will hope to feature in Denmark’s Euros campaign this summer.

Thank you so much to the team and fans for making me feel so welcome. I wish the you all the luck in the future! Really appreciate all the love I have received from the fans. It made my time very special 👹💫 pic.twitter.com/bXlXPNXvif — Signe Kallesøe Bruun (@signebruun20) July 1, 2022

It was also announced that young goalkeeper Fran Bentley who has enjoyed a spell on loan with Bristol City, will join them on a permanent basis.

From starting in the U11's, to being part of the first ever women's team and signing my first professional contract, it has been an amazing journey that I am very grateful for. Thanks to all the staff, players and fans for making it so special.

Thank you @ManUtdWomen 🤍 pic.twitter.com/aQokBUNki6 — Fran Bentley (@franbentleyy) July 1, 2022

United are yet to sign to anyone in this transfer window and fans were hopeful that we may have some news on potential signings before the Euros began.

It may get worse before it gets better for the Reds as well with rumours growing around Jackie Groenen and Ona Batlle’s futures.

There is still plenty of time for United to strengthen ahead of the new season but fans will understandably be nervous.

It is hoped that whoever they bring in will help to bridge the gap between themselves and the top three as Champions league football is high on the priority list for next year.