The Athletic: Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia deal stalls due to representation issue



Manchester United’s deal for Feyenoord’s left back Tyrell Malacia is currently held up due to a representation issue.

According to David Ornstein(The Athletic), Malacia’s previous agent has not been authorised to conduct the deal and the matter must be resolved before its completion.

He states: “Sources close to the Dutch club say the intermediary Malacia has worked with previously has not been authorised to conduct this deal and the matter must be resolved before it is finalised.”

“The left-back is believed to have decided against using Ali Dursun for the impending move to Old Trafford, instead operating alongside his father.”

United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord of €15 million plus €2 million in add-ons for the Dutchman.

Ornstein believes that a deal is still ‘on track’ as only personal terms need to be agreed.

Dursun is also said to be the agent negotiating Frenkie de Jong’s move from Barcelona to Man United, so it is yet unknown whether the given situation will affect this deal.

“United and Barcelona have a consensus on the fee for De Jong — €85 million including €20 million in bonuses.”

“But there is still work to do on the payments and structure, while personal terms also need to be discussed with the player.”

United must make sure to get these deals over the line and focus on acquiring other targets.

Pre-season training is underway and United are yet to announce any new signing.

This has many fans worried, especially after looking at rivals signing players.

It is imperative to back the new manager in his first season, so the club must make sure that they have most of their transfer business concluded before the team leaves for the pre-season tour.