Youri Tielemans: Manchester United could turn to Leicester City midfielder after doubts over Arsenal move



Manchester United could reportedly turn to Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, after doubts over his move to Arsenal.

According to Alex Crook (talkSPORT), the Red Devils have been put on high alert after Arsenal failed to agree a deal.



The Gunners held concrete talks with Tielemans in January but have not come to an agreement yet.

Crook states: “Tielemans was expected to have completed his move from the King Power Stadium to north London by now after his representatives held extensive talks with the Gunners in January.”

“Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League has prompted a change of heart by the Belgian international, while the Gunners have prioritised a number of other deals, including Gabriel Jesus.”

Erik ten Hag is reportedly a keen admirer of the Belgian despite not coaching him earlier.

Tielemans is out of contract next summer, so Leicester will prefer cashing in this summer.

The 25 year old is Premier League proven and has the technical ability to fit into Ten Hag’s system.

If and when United sign Frenkie de Jong, the Belgian could be his ideal midfielder partner.

Tielemans is skilled in progressing the ball and is an elite dribbler.

His awareness and ability to stay composed in high-pressure situations allow him to execute his ideas consistently at a high level.

For a player of his quality, he would not cost much, and Man Utd should be all over this deal.