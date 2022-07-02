Ex Manchester United winger Luis Nani set to join Melbourne Victory



Former Manchester United winger Luis Nani is set to join Australian side Melbourne Victory before the new season starts, which would put him in line to start against his old club in an upcoming pre-season friendly, according to sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Portuguese winger spent last season with Italian club Venezia and leaves as a free agent, with Melbourne seemingly eager to get his signature.

Manchester United are due to play Melbourne Victory on the 15th July in Australia.

This means Nani could well be making an appearance against his former club and not only that, he could be on the same pitch as his Portuguese teammate Ronaldo for the first time since 2017.

Nani is sure to get a great reaction from the United fans having been an integral part of the Red Devils between 2007 and 2015, although he spent the last of those seasons on loan at Sporting Lisbon where he started his senior career.

Originally brought to United for €25.5 million by Sir Alex Ferguson, Nani went on to play under Moyes before being sold by Louis Van Gaal.

Whilst at United Nani won four Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Champions League, with Nani scoring the fifth penalty in the shootout against Chelsea in 2008.

He is well remembered by United fans for his flamboyant tricks and goal celebrations and ended up with 40 goals over his time at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s team are due to play Melbourne on the second leg of their preseason tour, which sees the Reds play six games over 20 days across four different countries.

Starting with rivals Liverpool, the tour will also take in games against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

No doubt Ten Hag will be hoping for any potential signings to be on the tour in order to get his new look side settled before the season starts.

Let’s hope any new signings have the same impact that Nani did throughout his time in red.

