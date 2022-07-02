Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United better Arsenal’s offer but Ajax still holding out for more



Manchester United are said to be the favourites to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

We earlier covered Mike Verweij’s story claiming that United had made an official bid of €45 million including add-ons.

Fabrizio Romano now confirms that the Red Devils’ offer is better than that of Arsenal, but has not been accepted yet.

He tweeted: “Manchester United official proposal for Lisandro Martínez, better than Arsenal’s one but not enough yet.”

“AFC are still there. Man United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro – ten Hag, a key factor.

“Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move.”

Manchester United official proposal for Lisandro Martínez, better than Arsenal’s one but not enough yet. AFC are still there. 🚨🇦🇷 #MUFC Man United also pushing to agree on personal terms with Lisandro – ten Hag, key factor. Lisandro will ask Ajax to leave, as he wants PL move. pic.twitter.com/UDr9N9tqVW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

The Athletic claim that Martinez is keen on a reunion with his former Ajax boss, and wants a move to the Premier League.

United reportedly plan on using him as a left-sided centre back.

The Argentine would provide tough competition to Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane for a place in the starting eleven.

“Sources feel United are now favourites for the Argentina international, who spent three seasons playing under Ten Hag in the Eredivisie. Currently, on holiday, Martinez is not known to have made a final decision as his suitors vie to have an offer accepted.”

“Ajax are thought to be seeking a guaranteed price in the region of €50 million for Martinez, with further negotiations anticipated in the coming days.”

With neither club willing to get into a bidding war, the final decision will lie with Martinez himself.

In that case, his past relationship with Ten Hag should help seal a move to Old Trafford.