Fulham interested in move for Eric Bailly



Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham have approached Manchester United for Eric Bailly according to Sky Sports.

The Ivorian has become a fringe player at United, making only seven appearances in the last campaign, and looks set to be even further down the pecking order with the possible arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

The west London club are believed want a loan deal with the option to buy.

However, Sky Sports reports “Manchester United are open to doing business on Bailly, but would prefer a sale – or at least a loan with an obligation to buy.”

The 28 year old originally joined United in 2016 from Villarreal for a fee of £30 million.

But after an injury ridden six years, Bailly’s time in Manchester is set to come to an end having failed to build on his early promise.

A combination of injuries along with his erratic play saw him unable to gain the trust of the manager’s and earn a regular starting place during his time at the club.

United’s asking price is reported to be £8.5 million but a compromise may need to be made with Fulham unwilling the meet the price for a player with such fitness struggles.

Bailly could be joined by United teammate, Andreas Pereira, in a move to the English capital.

Pereira’s loan spell with Flamengo is now officially over and Marco Silva is interested in bringing the midfielder back to England.

A fee believed to be in the region of £8.6m with additional performance-related add-ons is expected to be received for the Brazilian international.

With neither likely to break into Erik ten Hag’s side, permanent moves this summer would benefit all parties involved.

