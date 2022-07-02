Lisando Martinez has agreement with Ajax to let him leave for Premier League



Lisandro Martinez has a gentleman’s agreement that Ajax will let him move to the Premier League if a suitable offer comes along.

Manchester United and Arsenal are vying for the Argentine’s signature as both clubs aim to stabilise their defensive lines.

It was reported earlier that United had outbid Arsenal so far but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said that the €45 million lodged by the Red Devils was not going to be sufficient to get a deal with the Dutch club, who are holding out for €50 million.

However, Tier 1 journalist and United expert Laurie Whitwell has tonight revealed the agreement between player and club that should now pave the way to a move to Old Trafford.

“Lisandro Martinez has told Ajax he wants move to Premier League, “ Whitwell tweeted.

“When agreeing latest contract an understanding was reached that club would not stand in his way of such an opportunity.

“Manchester United vying with Arsenal for defender.”

Having the bigger bid under their belts and also the kerb appeal of Erik ten Hag, United will be confident that they can bag the Ajax player of the year.

Even if Arsenal were to match United’s bid, they can also only offer Europa League football.

United can also offer the familiarity of the likes of Donny van de Beek and potential incoming transfers, Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia, to provide an air of Dutch familiarity to the Argentine.

The question now sems to be whether Ajax deem the €45 million bid fair enough to honour their agreement to let the 24 year old get his dream move to the Premier League.