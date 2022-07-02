Manchester United join the race to sign free agent Paulo Dybala

Manchester United seem to have suddenly awoken from their slumber with the club working on concluding three deals at the moment. Tyrell Malacia has already been confirmed to be heading to Manchester while the club is actively pursuing deals for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax’s versatile defender Lisandro Martinez.

After scoring only 57 goals in their last Premier League campaign, United are certainly in need of an attacking recruit, someone who can play across the front-line. Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of Ajax right winger Antony but the Dutch champions have slapped a £70 million price tag on the Brazilian and the Red Devils are not interested in a deal worth that much.

According to multiple reports, the club has a budget of around £120 million to spend on players and that can increase after raising more capital following player sales. That means the free agent market might prove to be a fruitful hunting ground for the Reds.

Already, the English giants are in touch with Christian Eriksen‘s agent with regards to a two-year deal. And Paulo Dybala‘s name has now entered the fray with the 20-time English champions reportedly getting in touch with the former Juventus player’s entourage.

Arsenal and Manchester United have contacted Paulo Dybala's agent to enquire about the player's situation now that he's a free agent. https://t.co/w9ECNnIhHI — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) July 2, 2022

According to FC Inter News, the Old Trafford outfit have phoned the Argentina international’s representative and have asked to be kept abreast of Dybala’s summer plans in a bid to gauge his interest in a move to the Premier League.

The in-demand star has other suitors after his signature as well with Inter Milan thought to be in pole position and with Arsenal also looking at striking a deal. Inter’s financial issues might open the door for United if they push for his signature.

“I won’t deny that we met with Dybala’s representatives. We need to explore new avenues and he is one of those we are currently looking at, but in order to reach a conclusion, we need the parties to converge in the same direction,” he said. “There is no agreement right now,” Inter CEO Guiseppe Marotta confirmed their intention of signing the attacker.

Dybala a luxury option

The 28-year-old is officially a free agent after spending seven seasons with the Bianconeri. The former Palermo star initially had no desire to seek new pastures with the Old Lady offering £160,000 a week to extend his contract according to ESPN.

However, things changed once the Turin club signed Dusan Vlahovic in January. Terms were updated which led to Dybala seeing out his contract and leaving on a free.

His injury record is not that appealing for potential suitors with the versatile forward missing 16 games last campaign and 20 games prior to that.

His quality however remains of a superlative nature, with the Instituto product netting 15 times and assisting a further six in 39 appearances last term.

In total, Dyabala leaves Turin with 115 goals and 48 assists in 293 appearances, winning five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia crowns and three Italian Super Cups in the process.

Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to sign the Argentine back in 2019-20 with United in need of a proven goalscorer.

At that point in time, lack of Champions League football proved to be a decisive factor in Dybala rejecting United’s overtures. It was claimed that he was asking for a lot in terms of weekly wages which the club could have provided but ultimately decided against.

It might be a case of once bitten twice shy for the three-time European champions. And fans have voiced concerns in recent years over players who have sauntered into Old Trafford just for one last payday.

But nonetheless, Dybala being a free agent might prove to be an astute signing. Ten Hag’s decision will be final. It is known that he prefers high-energy players and the Argentine is certainly not one of them. But if Antony does not come in the summer, a forward will be needed and Dybala can certainly help in that regard.