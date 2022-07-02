Manchester United presented with the opportunity to sign Neymar



Manchester United have been presented an opportunity to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Spanish outlet as, PSG are willing to part ways with the Brazilian, and he has been offered to Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle.

The report states : “Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of the club, wants to establish greater discipline in his squad.”

“The professionalism of the former Barcelona player has been called into question in the Parisian dressing room, pointed out directly by Kylian Mbappé as reported this week by El País .”

“Pini Zahavi, Neymar’s agent, has got down to work.”

The absence of Champions League football could be a major factor that sways Neymar away from a move to Old Trafford.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly is expected to make a marquee signing this summer as the Brazilian could be just the man.

Neymar prefers a move to Barcelona, but their dire financial situation would not allow them to pay his wages.

From a United point of view, a signing like Neymar seems unrealistic.

Erik ten Hag is a taskmaster and wants his players to follow every detail.

The Brazilian’s nonchalant attitude could be a misfit in a squad looking to rebuild.

However, players like Neymar come once in a generation, and to pass on the chance to sign him would be considered silly, especially by the Glazers.