Manchester United submit a €45 million bid for Lisandro Martinez



Manchester United have reportedly put an official bid in for Lisandro Martinez.

According to Tier one Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, the Red Devils have submitted an offer of €45 million in total to Ajax.

This is said to be close to what the Eredivisie champions want – €50 million.

Arsenal are another club interested in the Argentine and have put in a bid of €40 million last week.

The report states: “United’s first offer also consists of a fixed part (41 million euros) and bonuses (4 million).”

“It is expected that Ajax will not yet agree to the proposal.”

“Technical manager Gerry Hamstra and his right-hand man Klaas-Jan Huntelaar would rather not lose the reliable defender but are aware that every player can be bought for the right price and previously said they wanted at least 50 million euros.”

Martinez is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League and wants to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag.

The Man Utd manager is pushing for the transfer and the club are now favourites to sign him, ahead of Arsenal.

Martinez is a versatile player and can operate at centre back, left back or as a defensive midfielder. His leadership qualities would help United in defence.

United want to wrap up most of their transfer business before the start of the pre-season tour.

The next couple of days could see this deal progress rapidly.