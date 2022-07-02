The Athletic: Napoli are interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo



Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants out of Manchester United and has requested the club to accept a suitable bid.

We earlier covered Duncan Castles’ breaking story that the Portuguese wants to leave United and play in the UEFA Champions League.

David Ornstein (The Athletic) confirms the same and mentions Napoli as a club interested in his signature.

Paris Saint-Germain are not said to be keen right now, while Bayern Munich have been made aware of his availability by his agent Jorge Mendes.

The report states: “Bayern Munich are also thought to have been told about his situation, while Napoli are understood to be interested.

“PSG are not currently among the clubs interested in pursuing Ronaldo in this window.”

“Now United have been told that he wants to leave, should the right bid come in from an interested club.”

“A lack of Champions League football this coming season and wanting to fight for trophies is thought to be part of the reasoning behind his desire to leave.”

“The forward wants United to be competitive at the highest level and is said to be keen for them to match his ambition by strengthening the squad.”

The 37 year old was United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals.

In a rather forgettable season for the Red Devils, Ronaldo stood out as one of the only positives.

It would be a shame if he left the club, especially due to the lack of ambition shown by United in the transfer window.

United would need to change their transfer plans quickly and move their attention to signing a striker.