Dean Henderson seals loan move to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have signed Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, on a season long loan.

Forest announced the deal on their official Twitter page, yesterday (July 2).

Henderson has also confirmed the news and is “absolutely delighted” with the move.

Absolutely delighted to join @NFFC on loan for the season. Can’t wait to experience the City ground! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/xd2fn4rnYb — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) July 2, 2022

Having enjoyed a successful Premier League loan spell with Sheffield United a few years ago, Forest will be hoping for a similar level of performance as they embark on first season back in the big time since 1999.

After watching David de Gea suffer a bad night in the 2021 Europa League final, then manager Ole Solskjaer had a decision to make going into the start of last season – who would be his number one?

A bad spate of COVID saw Henderson’s pre-season disrupted, meaning de Gea started the season between the sticks.

The Spaniard enjoyed a good season, proving to be one of a very few bright lights, culminating in him winning the club’s Players Player of the Year.

Henderson made just three competitions across all competitions, none of which came in the Premier League.

The 25 year old’s contract expires with United in 2025, having signed a five year deal in 2020.

Henderson has made no secret of his desire to succeed at United, the club he has been at since the age of 14.

More Premier League experience will do the Englishman no harm in his quest to eventually become United’s number one.

With David de Gea now on the wrong side of thirty and his contract expiring at the end of next season, Henderson will be hoping to get his chance on his return.

Additionally, the World Cup in Qatar kicking off in November, Henderson will be also be looking for a strong start to the campaign to make a case for getting on the plane with Gareth Southgate and his men.