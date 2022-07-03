Eric Bailly and Alex Telles could be used in Pau Torres exchange deal



Manchester United are still after Villareal defender Pau Torres and are exploring the possibility of using Eric Bailly to complete the deal.

The Mirror claims that Torres is high on United’s wish list and is one of a number of defensive options that they are exploring, with Ajax player Lisandro Martinez also mentioned.

Bailly looks to be surplus to requirements at United so it’s not surprising that he could be used as potential makeweight in any deal and as he is a highly-regarded Villareal player it could well be a way to reduce any fee for Torres.

The report also shockingly claims that left back Alex Telles could be thrown into the deal.

“[United] would happily use Telles and Ivorian defender Eric Bailly – a former player at the Spanish club – as bait to land the 25-year-old Spanish international who has a £45 million price tag,” reporter Steve Bates writes.

Telles is seemingly unwanted at Old Trafford, following the expected arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and several training ground incidents that took place last season.

The report states that Telles ‘was involved in a furious training ground bust up’ with Hannibal Mejbri a few days after United’s embarrassing 4-0 capitulation to Brighton.

The training session was brought to an abrupt halt by then manager Ralf Ragnick.

This doesn’t appear to be the only incident involving Telles, with another altercation taking place with Bruno Fernandes who called out the left back for filming around Carrington.

Bailly and Telles haven’t really hit the heights since joining Manchester United, with Bailly joining from Villareal in 2016 and Telles from FC Porto in 2020.

It appears that a central defender is high on the list for United manager Erik Ten Hag with multiple options being touted.

Torres has been scouted by Red Devils several times with former manager Ole believed to have been an admirer of the Spanish centre back.

With the Tyrell Malacia deal rumoured to be close to completion and the reports of dressing room altercations, it would seem obvious that Telles will be leaving Old Trafford sooner rather than later, and one way or another.

