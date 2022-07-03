Manchester United consider move for Brazilian star Gabriel Veron

Manchester United are considering a move for Palmeiras’ Gabriel Veron according to The Mirror.

Veron is a versatile forward who has featured across the front line for the Brazilian club.

The 19 year old has notched 13 goals and 13 assists in senior football already despite the majority of his 93 appearances coming off the bench.

The Mirror reports that the young star’s talents have left the “United scouts raving about him.”

It is added that “United are understood to be considering sending Veron straight out on loan if they do sign him, with Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon one potential destination.”

This, interestingly, comes at the same time that O Jogo in Portugal claim Sporting are attempting to sign the star themselves.

A renowned star at youth level, Veron scored three goals at the u17s World Cup in 2019 as he helped fire Brazil to the trophy.

The forward also added personal honours at the tournament as he was awarded the Golden Ball for best player.

A right footer, he typically plays on the right wing and uses his lightening acceleration to terrorise defenders.

His low centre of gravity also lends itself to his tricky dribbling style and love for running direct at the opposition.

With his talent catching the attention of several European clubs, United are looking to make an early move to beat off the competition.

Believed to be valued in the region of £10 million, Veron looks like a potential signing with a view for the future.

In a deal that would be similar to the moves for Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, the transfer plan seems to be to capture young talents early for low prices and hope that some will develop to the required level.

