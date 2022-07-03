Manchester United look to Stefan de Vrij to bolster defence



Manchester United have “turned on their radar” to Inter Milan’s Dutch star Stefan de Vrij, with the defender said to be “waiting for a call”.

As reported by Sport Witness, the Red Devils have switched their attentions from other defensive targets to the 30 year old De Vrij.

The Holland international would be available from the Serie A club at a reasonable price due to only having a year left on his contract.

And with no extension to that contract yet to be made by Inter, De Vrij is said to be ready to depart the Milan giants.

This has prompted United to turn their attentions to the 6’2” Netherlands star.

De Vrij, who plays as a centre back, has represented Holland at every level, making 58 full appearances for his country.

This is no mean feat, especially when faced with such fierce international competition in his position, with the likes of new United boss Erik ten Hag’s former player and fellow Serie A player Matthijs de Ligt, as well as many more top stars.

The vastly experienced player has now spent eight seasons playing in Italy’s top tier, first with Lazio before making the switch to the black and blue of Inter.

And with Ten Hag still yet to add to his ranks this summer, De Vrij could be an exciting and value-for-money first signing of his tenure.

The Dutch coach’s defensive players are expected to adopt a ball-playing style, so De Vrij would certainly fit the bill.

The Old Trafford side are attempting to replace outgoing players and change the dynamic of a struggling squad with new arrivals.

While Inter are expected to see an incoming flux of players themselves, after losing Ivan Perisic on a free transfer already, they would hope not to see the same happen again with another of their stars.

