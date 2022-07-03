Tyrell Malacia contracts already signed by Man United and Feyenoord, says Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United have already signed contracts with Feyenoord for the transfer of Tyrell Malacia, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports.

Manchester United have contracts already signed with Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia deal, waiting for player to fly to England today afternoon and undergo first part of medical tests 🔴 #MUFC Second part of medicals scheduled on Monday morning then first signing will be official. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

Malacia is due to arrive in Manchester this afternoon to undergo the first part of his medical ahead of a €15 million move.

The second part of the medical will then take place tomorrow, when it is expected that the 22 year old will be unveiled as a Manchester United player.

United worked quickly on the deal after it had looked as if French side Olympique Lyonnais were about to sign the Dutch international.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is known to be a huge admirer of the player nicknamed “the pit bull”.

The player seems pumped up about joining United as this video indicates.

Tyrell Malacia putting that work in ahead of his big move 💪🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/6QigIPnYRt — utdreport (@utdreport) July 2, 2022

It is unclear whether Malacia will walk straight into the United side, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Alex Telles already vying for the left back spot.

At his best, Shaw is world class but he was inconsistent last season and also picked up a number of injuries.

Telles has never shown the form for United that made him FC Porto’s best player in the 2019/20 season and rumours of a training ground fight with Hannibal Mejbri have not helped his cause.

Reports are starting to circulate that Malacia’s arrival could signal the end of the Brazilian’s Old Trafford career.

Another hugely talented left back, 19 year old Alvaro Fernandez, has been training with the first team squad this week and may also be hopeful of a breakthrough season under the new boss.

However, Malacia’s arrival means it is more likely that the Red Devils will be looking for a loan club for the exciting young Spaniard.