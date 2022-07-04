Adriana Leon signs for Manchester United women

Manchester United women have made their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Canadian international, Adriana Leon, has signed a two year contract until the conclusion of the 23/24 season.

Leon, 29, was previously at WSL side West Ham and scored 13 goals in 59 appearances and has 81 caps for her country and 23 goals.

She was a key component in the Canadian side who won Gold at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The winger is the first Canadian to join Manchester United women since its reformation in 2018.

Speaking of the move she said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled and honoured to join this historic football club.

“To be the first Canadian female player to play for Manchester United fills me with immense pride and excitement.

“I can’t wait to join this talented group and put on the famous red jersey,” she told the club.

United manager Marc Skinner said, ““Adriana is a player that will excite our fans and offer valuable experience both on and off the field.

“I was extremely impressed with Adriana’s character, as she expressed confidence and fearlessness when we discussed her coming to Manchester United.

“Her flexibility to play in multiple positions effectively, while attacking and defending one-on-one duels with ferocity, will add excellent variety to our continuously developing team.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Adriana as we journey towards future success.”

United fans will feel relieved not only that the club have finally signed someone, but that they have gained such an experienced player who knows the WSL inside and out.