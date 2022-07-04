Arnaut Danjuma: Manchester United keen on signing Villarreal winger



Manchester United are said to be interested in Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma.

The 25 year old still has four years left on his existing deal and has been strongly linked with a move to West Ham United.

Fabrizio Romano, however, claims that the Hammers were unable to agree personal terms with the player, so negotiations fell through.

No progress or changes or Arnaut Danjuma deal. West Ham wanted him and were in advanced talks with Villarreal days ago, then negotiations off because of personal terms. ⚠️ #WHUFC No agreement, still same situation. Villarreal want Sadiq but Danjuma is not close to leaving now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

United are in the market for a right wing, and Ajax’s Antony is an option United are considering.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Red Devils are also interested in Danjuma, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack.

The report also mentions Ten Hag’s desire for a ‘fast’ forward.

This could be due to Marcus Rashford‘s poor form last year.

The Englishman is one of United’s only direct forwards, and the team did miss his pace in important matches last season.

“In the case of the wingers, the Dutch coach has specified to the ‘devils’ managers that he wants them to be fast”.

“Anthony Martial returns from his loan and could be the one, although other names are being worked on, such as Arnaut Danjuma, from Villarreal, or Antony, also from Ajax.”

Sport also claims that Ten Hag wants a defensive midfielder, two centre backs and two quick wingers this summer.

After completing a deal for Tyrell Malacia, United are looking at advancing other transfers.

The club must make sure they complete the majority of their business before the start of the pre-season tour.