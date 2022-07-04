Christian Eriksen agrees to join Manchester United



Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ornstein tweeted:

“EXCLUSIVE: Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent.

“30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for #MUFC + accept 3y deal.

“Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete.”

The news will be welcomed by Manchester United fans after the Dane’s interest had come into doubt.

It had been reported that his preference was to find a London club, with Brentford leading the chase.

As a free agent, the classy playmaker represents a fantastic coup for the Red Devils.

Still only 30, Eriksen was released by Inter Milan because the implanted defibrillator he had fitted for a heart condition rules him ineligible to play in Serie A.

He spent the last six months with the Bees and was a huge factor in their surprising mid-table finish in their first campaign in the Premier League.

Eriksen should fit well with new manager Erik ten Hag’s philosophy, having been groomed at Ajax in his early career.

Although there is an obvious medical condition, it is not expected to cause a problem as he passed the recent exams at Brentford.

With Bruno Fernandes the usual number 10 at United, it remains to be seen whether Eriksen will play alongside the Portuguese in the centre of the park, whether they will be alternated or whether Eriksen will deployed out wide.