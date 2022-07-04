Denzel Dumfries targetted by Manchester United

Manchester United conceded 57 goals last season, the most they have ever let in since the inception of the Premier League. New manager Erik ten Hag is fully aware of the need for wholesale changes in the defensive-third of the pitch. Hence, United’s swiftness in completing the deal for left-back Tyrell Malacia while they continue to press ahead to sign versatile centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Another defender who Ten Hag knows well from his time in the Eredivisie is Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan. And the club have been keeping tabs on the attacking right-back for some time now. However, it seems that interest might not pay off with chances of the Holland international remaining with the Nerazzurri increasing by the day.

According to Calciomercato, the new Dutch boss wanted to bring in Dumfries as competition for Diogo Dalot for the right-back position.

Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries is set to reject Manchester United. (Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/dwtm74HRJa — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) July 4, 2022

However, the player himself “has no desire to leave” the San Siro and manager Simone Inzaghi wants him to stay also. The defender only arrived in Milan last season from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of €12.5 million.

The 26-year-old made a total of 45 appearances in all competitions and scored five times while assisting a further seven goals. The Rotterdam-born player can also play as a wing-back and his attacking instincts has seen him become a permanent fixture of the Dutch national team.

Ten Hag needs a competent RB

The Red Devils are stacked in the left-back department with four senior players already on their books. However, the right side bears a lopsided look.

Dalot is a decent fullback but he is neither great at defending nor superlative going forward. He is still young and can learn, a reason behind the new boss’ preference to keep him instead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United current plan for right backs is clear: Diogo Dalot is appreciated and has good chances to stay, only huge bids could change the situation. 🔴 #MUFC Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer as Man United are waiting for proposals. pic.twitter.com/vkEL1R8SSg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2022

Even though Wan-Bissaka’s determination has impressed the former Ajax coach, his ability with the ball at his feet will be ultimately exposed in Ten Hag’s preferred system.

That means ultimately a quality player needs to be brought in to plug the gap and Dumfries would be the perfect option. United are not the only suitors with Bayern Munich and fellow Premier League side Chelsea also rumoured to be sniffing around.

Inter have not deemed the former Heerenveen player as irreplaceable but are aware that his showings in the past Serie A season have meant they can quote three times the price they paid for him.

But the Red Devils have only registered an interest via the player’s representatives and not had any direct contact with the club. The Serie A giants have lost Ivan Perisic so they are in no hurry to sell another of their players.

The 20-time English champions are aware they need to strengthen the right hand side of their defence which is why the new manager had ordered the club to go after Jurrien Timber.

But the versatile Ajax defender most likely will not be coming and that might leave Ten Hag with very little option but to play the same players that failed the last two managers.