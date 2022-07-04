Frenkie de Jong and Erling Haaland clash over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s property

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag had wanted the bulk of the new signings to be done before the team flew out on their pre-season tour on July 8. However, to date only Tyrell Malacia has been confirmed (subject to completion of today’s medical) as a Red Devil. Deals for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and free agent Christian Eriksen are being worked on as well.

The Dutchman’s primary target has always been Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and at one point, the deal seemed to be close to completion. But then a spanner was thrown into the works when Barca president Joan Laporta‘s comments seemed to indicate that the deal might be off. However, reports have emerged showing that is far from the truth.

According to The Mirror, De Jong’s representatives have already begun house hunting. And they have taken a particularly keen interest in a £3.5million eco-pad which belongs to former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

They even contacted the treble winner but it seems another striker is also keen on renting out the lavish property.

Frenkie de Jong has been looking for a house in Manchester. He contacted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the possibility of buying the manager's former home. — @DailyMirror pic.twitter.com/vwYhOA9sbu — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 4, 2022

A source told the publication, “Both players have got their people looking. Ole has rented his place out in the past, but he moved back in when he got the United job.

“Now he’s left United it’s free again. De Jong’s team contacted Ole about renting the place, but he told them Erling Haaland has got first option, if he wants it.”

Never-ending saga

Haaland, a fellow Norwegian, signed for the Blue half of Manchester for £51 million despite keen interest shown by the 20-time English champions. The potential Manchester rivals have already begun battling it out, albeit off the pitch.

If the midfield maestro does end up signing for the Reds, next season’s Manchester Derby will be even spicier! Haaland’s agents are also looking at the £3 million property vacated by former Reds midfielder Paul Pogba.

Solskjaer’s four-acre plot in Nether Alderley, Cheshire has all the modern amenities and is a house coveted by the best Premier League footballers.

The five-bed eco-pad is fully solar-powered and is replete with ground source heat pumps, low volume flush systems in the toilets and heavy natural insulation. It is also a footballer’s dream with the property boasting of a gym, pool and five-a-side pitch.

The house seems to attract all of United’s bitter rivals! Current Liverpool ace Virgil Van Dijk was another former tenant but had to vacate it once the Norwegian was appointed as manager.

As for De Jong, he has been asked to take a massive pay cut if he wants to remain in Catalunya. The Old Trafford outfit are desperate for his signature and Laporta’s comments and the imminent cash injection into the club might force the Premier League giants into paying more.

The saga seems to be far from over. Ten Hag and United fans worldwide will be waiting with bated breath to see if the pursuit of the midfield magician ends up being successful or if the new Dutch coach, like many prior to him, will have to compromise at the start of his reign.