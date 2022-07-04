Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United’s defensive target slams Virgil van Dijk



Ajax centre back Lisandro Martinez launched a scathing attack on Virgil van Dijk in a previous interview.

Martinez is Manchester United’s main defensive target, and the player is keen on a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

The 24 year old is also wanted by Arsenal, but United are said to be favourites for his signature.

Mike Verweij reported today that the Red Devils want to wrap up this deal before Friday.

“Man Utd would like to sign Lisandro Martínez before Friday. Ajax now seems willing to cooperate in a transfer for the right price.”

“Ajax’s Gerry Hamstra and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar spoke with a delegation from United on Saturday in London.”

Ten Hag views him as a quality left-footed centre back and someone who can give good competition to Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane.

Martinez is a leader both on and off the pitch and has that nasty attitude that some fans will love.

In an earlier interview, the Argentine spoke about his footballing idol Fabio Cannavaro, and how he wishes to emulate him.

“Cannavaro was ­comfortable on the ball. And, despite his lack of height, he challenged for every ball as if it was the last tackle to win the game.”

“I loved that style – and I am just like him.”

He then went on to criticise Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk:

“I would prefer not to be like Virgil van Dijk. His height is certainly a big plus, but when you don’t have the other qualities, it is worth nothing.”

“My favourite position is definitely central defence. I started out as a midfielder, but I learned all the ­qualities for a central defender who plays in an attacking team under [Erik] Ten Hag. I can look after myself.”