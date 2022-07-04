Napoli will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Napoli have ruled themselves out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Football Transfers report the Italian club have no belief they will be able to lure Ronaldo to Naples in the coming weeks.

Ronaldo has asked United to consider any bids that might come in for him, should they be deemed acceptable.

It is believed Ronaldo is unhappy with the lack of transfer business and ambition the club is showing.

Ronaldo’s eighteen league goals were only enough to leave United in sixth position last season, as they endured a wretched Premier League campaign.

With United not qualifying for this season’s Champions League, Ronaldo would be playing in the Europa League, a competition he has never played in before.

His desire to play in the Champions League has also had a major bearing on his request to leave, with the superstar adamant he still has the ability to play at the top level.

Noises coming from the club are insistent Ronaldo is not for sale and will not be departing the club before his contract ends next summer.

It is reported in The Sun that senior figures at United have asked Ronaldo to return to the club for talks to discover the extent of his desire to leave and hopefully clear the situation up.

If Ronaldo is adamant he does want to leave, it will come as a major blow to Erik Ten Hag, throwing his summer plans into chaos.

Having seen Edinson Cavani leave after his contract expired and with Mason Greenwood unlikely to return, Ronaldo is the only recognised striker in the first team squad.

With United currently working on deals to improve other areas of the squad, the departure of Ronaldo would leave a gaping hole at the top end of the pitch, that could cost millions to fill.