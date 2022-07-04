Ralf Rangnick tried to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in January



Manchester United may be protesting that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale, but a new report from The Athletic claims that the club seriously considered selling him in January.

Ronaldo has rocked the football world this summer by asking for a transfer. The 37 year old wants Champions League football and United cannot offer that as things stand.

With Edinson Cavani already gone and Mason Greenwood suspended indefinitely, Ronaldo’s departure would leave the Old Trafford outfit with few options up front.

And according to reporters Stuart James and Laurie Whitwell, interim manager Ralf Rangnick warned the club in January that this was likely to happen and urged them to take action.

“Rangnick publicly stated that no player should be kept against his will and, privately, went stronger,” the reporters explain.

“On more than one occasion Rangnick proposed to football director John Murtough and chief executive officer Richard Arnold that Ronaldo be sold, and replaced, during the January transfer window. There were said to be several emails and messages on this topic.

“Rangnick felt that as Ronaldo’s time at United was uncertain beyond the end of the season, it made sense to act sooner rather than later to reconfigure the side’s attack.

“Additionally, Rangnick believed Ronaldo did not represent United’s long-term success and that recruiting a player more suited to his high-pressing style might produce immediate dividends for the second half of the campaign.

“Murtough and Arnold resisted.”

It would now appear that Rangnick was right.

It is hard to see where Ronaldo could land unless he were to take a drastic salary cut. Italian salary capping rules would make a Serie A move unlikely and Barcelona find themselves in a similar boat.

With Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea seemingly already ruled out, few Champions League clubs remain who could afford even half of his current earnings. PSG would probably be his only hope.

The most likely scenario is that United will be left with an unhappy galactico on their hands, wishing they had heeded Rangnick’s wise counsel.