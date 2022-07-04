Serge Gnabry: Manchester United eye possible transfer of Bayern Munich star



Manchester United have turned their attention to Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry after Cristiano Ronaldo informed the club of his intention to leave.

On Saturday, The Peoples Person reported that the legendary striker has decided he wants to leave the club in order to play in the Champions League.

Last season, the club qualified for the Europa League under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

During the twilight years of his career, Ronaldo is looking to play in the Europa League.

The striker believes he can still contribute to the Champions League and would much rather spend time competing for that trophy than the second tier tournament.

According to ESPN, Gnabry is a player Man United could sign if Ronaldo leaves the club.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in the German international.

The Bayern Munich star is no stranger to the Premier League having previously played in the competition with Arsenal before his move to Germany.

With one year left on the winger’s contract, the German club will be looking to either secure his future or sell him to make money out of him.

The outlet confirms that he has already rejected a new deal with the club worth over £200,000 per week.

Bayern are now keen to sell him for €35 million if they’re unable to meet an agreement this summer.

It would be a huge mistake if the club didn’t attempt to sign the player at such a cheap price.

In the Bundesliga, Gnabry has scored 67 goals for Bayern Munich since his arrival in 2017.

The Red Devils are said to be monitoring the situation closely as they look to reform their attack for the new season.

