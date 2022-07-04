The Athletic : Chelsea considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United’s summer could go from bad to worse as a shocking report claims that Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly and fellow director Behdad Eghbali are fascinated at the possibility of bringing in a player of the reputation of Ronaldo.

It would clearly be a statement signing, and would instantly capture headlines.

The report states:

“It is believed conversations between the pair have since continued, with Boehly and his fellow director Behdad Eghbali thought to be intrigued by the concept of recruiting such an iconic figure.”

“There will be numerous factors for Chelsea to consider if the idea becomes a genuine possibility and although finances are not a likely impediment, the wishes of boss Thomas Tuchel would be key.”

“The head coach is a long-term admirer of Ronaldo but any decision on whether to sign him would require Tuchel’s blessing and dialogue between the German trainer and Portugal international on how he might fit into Chelsea’s system and style.”

We covered Athletic’s breaking story on Saturday about Ronaldo’s desire to leave United.

It is to be seen whether the club listen to offers after making it clear that the 37 year old is not for sale.

United are anyways short on options up front. Ronaldo’s departure would weaken the squad even more.

Also, the Portuguese is one of the few players who know what it is like to win titles.

Erik ten Hag could play a massive part in convincing Ronaldo to stay at the club.