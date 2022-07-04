Tyrell Malacia completes first part of Man United medical



Tyrell Malacia is expected to be announced as Manchester United’s first signing of the summer today after he completes his medical.

United gazumped Olympique Lyonnais to a deal with Feyenoord for the 22 year old and the deal fell quickly into place, with contracts having already been signed between the two clubs.

A few hours ago, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Malacia was in Manchester and that he had completed the first part of his medical yesterday.

“Malacia deal, confirmed. All signed between Man United and Feyenoord for €15m fee plus €2m add ons,” Romano reiterated.

“First part of medical was completed on Sunday, final part on Monday.

“Contract approved: 2026 with option for further season. Official statement will follow soon.”

Malacia deal, confirmed. All signed between Man United and Feyenoord for €15m fee plus €2m add ons. First part of medical was completed on Sunday, final part on Monday. 🔴 #MUFC Contract approved: 2026 with option for further season. Official statement will follow soon. ⤵️✅ https://t.co/eGbqz8FMWi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile circulating on Twitter is a photo of Malacia’s unofficial agent, Ali Dursan, at Old Trafford with someone purported on the social network to be a member of Malacia’s family.

Ali Dursan (FDJ agents) is in Carrington today, its likely the picture on the right is one of Tyrell Malacia's family.#MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Ud0B0HynlN — UtdActive 🔴 (@UtdActive) July 3, 2022

Dursan is not officially allowed to represent the Dutch international in the transfer due to rules around conflicts of interest.

The HCM Sports Management boss is, coincidentally, also Frenkie de Jong’s agent.

United are also pursuing a big €80 million transfer of the Barcelona star, with negotiations reported to be at an advanced stage.

With personal terms still to be agreed, Dursan could be killing two birds with one stone at Carrington today.