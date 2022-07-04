Youri Tielemans: Arsenal agree personal terms with Manchester United target



Youri Tielemans has agreed personal terms with Arsenal amid interest from Manchester United

The Peoples Person recently reported both clubs had shown interest in signing the world-class midfielder.

However, it seems like the London club is winning the race and could end up getting the Belgium international’s signature.

It feels like a no-brainer considering there is only one year left on the midfielder’s current deal.

The player’s experience, including his FA Cup-winning goal and being an established part of the Belgium international side, should be enough to convince United to sign the player.

Previous reports have claimed that the player could be signed for as little as £25million as Leicester look to cash in on the player before his contract expires next summer.

Ben Jacobs, sports journalist and commentator has stated that Arsenal have agreed on personal terms with Tielemans already.

Youri Tielemans update. Still no formal offers made. Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and Edu still in touch with his agent. Arsenal have agreed terms, and worked on the deal for a year, but have never placed an official bid. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 1, 2022

He said in a tweet on Twitter “Youri Tielemans update. Still no formal offers made.”

“Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and Edu still in touch with his agent. “

“Arsenal have agreed terms, and worked on the deal for a year, but have never placed an official bid.”

It feels like United are falling behind in the race for the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils are also focusing on Frenkie de Jong, the primary target for Erik ten Hag.

However, a club is yet to place a bid for Tielemans who will be looking to sort out his future soon with the chance to play European football.

