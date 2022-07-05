Andreas Pereira agrees to join Fulham



Andreas Pereira has agreed to join newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham, according to a leading Brazilian journalist and confirmed by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Andreas has just returned to Manchester United after a successful loan spell in his native Brazil, at Flamengo.

The Brazilian side had an option to buy at €20 million but having initially agreed a reduced fee, they started to haggle again and the deal was terminated.

Fulham were showing interest at the time but the 26 year old was reported to ask to stay in South America.

However, O Dia reporter Vene Casagrande claims that the midfielder has performed a u-turn and is now willing to accept the Cottagers’ offer.

“Andreas Pereira has accepted Fulham’s offer and will be sold by Manchester United,” The reporter said on Twitter.

“The midfielder will sign a contract with the new team valid for 3 years (with the possibility of extending it for another 1).

“Fulham will pay £9m and may pay a further £3m in bonuses.”

Andreas Pereira aceitou a oferta do Fulham e será vendido pelo Manchester United. O volante assinará contrato com a nova equipe válido por 3 anos (com a possibilidade de estender por mais 1). Fulham desembolsará 9 milhões de libras e pode pagar mais 3 milhões de libras em bônus. — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) July 5, 2022

Romano later confirmed the story, adjusting the figures slightly, saying:

“Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go!

“Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season.

“Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done.”

Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. pic.twitter.com/IP3aIVZbxG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

It will be interesting to see how the Belgium-born star performs with a regular berth in a Premier League starting line-up.

After loan spells at the likes of Valencia, Lazio and Granada, he got a chance of regular football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United but it was always a case of “not quite” cementing a commanding role at the club.

His time at Flamengo has been a roller coaster, with the fans initially lauding him and then turning on him after a high-rpofile error in the Copa Libertadores final.

However, his form since then has been excellent and at £9 (or 10) million, Fulham could be getting a bargain on their hands.

The money will also be useful for United as they look to strengthen in other positions.

