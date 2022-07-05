Ben Yedder: Manchester United interested in AS Monaco striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco.

According to the French outlet Media Foot, Man United along with Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in his signature.

The 31 year old has had a stellar campaign in 2021/22 scoring 25 goals in 37 appearances for Monaco in the Ligue 1.

His impressive performances could earn him his first world cup call-up from the French national team.

Ben Yedder is an impeccable goalscorer and is deadly in and around the box.

While not being the most physical, the 31 year old has excellent movement and can unsettle the opposition defence with his sharp runs in behind.

His current contract expires in 2024, so United would have to pay a reasonable sum.

Monaco would demand close to €40 million – the amount they paid to Sevilla to get him.

Wolves are said to be United’s main competitors with Bruno Lage a big admirer of the Frenchman.

If Cristiano Ronaldo does leave Man Utd, Ben Yedder could be an interesting replacement.

He might not bring the commercial revenue Ronaldo does, but on the field, he could add a new dynamic to United’s attack.

Erik ten Hag prefers his forward line to be fluid and interchangeable, something which Ben Yedder would bring.

For starters, the club must try their best to prevent Ronaldo from leaving by showing ambition in the transfer market.