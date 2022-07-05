Cristiano Ronaldo misses another day of training for Manchester United



Manchester United forward and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo rocked his side’s transfer plans and preparations for the upcoming 2022/2023 season after requesting club chiefs to accept any ‘suitable’ offers that may arrive for him, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner looks set to depart Old Trafford for the second time in his career.

Having missed out on a Champions League place last season after a disastrous campaign that saw the Red Devils finish sixth in the league, it was only a matter of time before the future of the highest goal scorer in the history of the Champions League came into the spotlight.

It is no secret that Ronaldo holds this illustrious competition, which he has won five times, including once with Manchester United, close to his heart and as he approaches the dawn of his stellar career, many questioned whether he would stay at Manchester United or look for an exit in an effort to challenge for top honors once again.

Ronaldo set to miss another day of training

After missing the first day of training due to ‘family reasons’, Ronaldo looks set to miss a second consecutive day since United players who were out on international duty with their countries returned to club training. According to reports, the 37-year-old will not be present at Carrington, United’s training complex as rumours continue to swirl of a possible departure amidst reports of disatisfaction with the club’s activity in the transfer market and a lack of Champions League football.

Additionally, Ronaldo’s attendance for the squad’s tour of Thailand and Australia that kicks off on Friday has been thrown into doubt as it remains unclear when or even if the Portuguese talisman intends to return for United training.

Ronaldo to Barcelona?

Reports coming out of Spain in the past few hours have pointed out a meeting that took place between Ronaldo’s long-time facilitator and super agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona President Joan Laporta in which the future of the Portuguese was discussed.

In a move that would certainly send shock waves throughout the entire football world, courtesy of Ronaldo’s affiliation with his former club and Barcelona’s bitter rivals Real Madrid, this would undoubtedly be the shock move of the summer.

This coupled with Ronaldo’s long-standing rivalry with Barca great Lionel Messi and his obvious high wages almost render a potential move undoable. However, it is one worth keeping an eye on. Certainly, this would not be the first time Ronaldo and his camp have instigated the likelihood of such a controversial switch, with the player on the verge of joining Manchester City last summer before United quickly swung into action to get his signature ahead of city rivals.

It remains to be seen whether this is just another play from the same handbook.

Thomas Tuchel’s stance on Ronaldo

Among the few clubs that would be interested in taking Ronaldo on board while also matching his high wage demands, is Chelsea. New Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly is said to be an avid admirer of the 38-year-old and would be interested in taking him to Stamford Bridge as a statement signing of the new regime at the London club.

This sentiment is shared by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel who is said to understand the potency and threat Ronaldo would add to his attacking line but has reservations about his suitability as a pressing forward, a quality the Chelsea manager is keen on as he looks to replace the departed Romelu Lukaku.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea are one of the teams that could offer Ronaldo a way out of Manchester and are considering making a formal move to bring the highest-ever goal scorer in the history of men’s football to join their ranks.

Bayern Munich not interested in Ronaldo as potential Lewandowski replacement

Initially tipped to be likely bidders for Ronaldo’s services, Bayern Munich are reportedly not considering a move for the 37-year-old. With Polish targetman Robert Lewandowski only remaining with 12 months on his contract with the Bavarian side and having publicly voiced his desire to leave in favour of making a move to Barcelona, Munich was seen as a likely destination for Ronaldo.

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Bundesliga giants do not seem to be interested in such a move.

Dybala to replace Ronaldo at United?

One of the names that has been thrown around as a potential replacement for Ronaldo in the event of his departure from Manchester United is Paulo Dybala. A former teammate of Ronaldo during his time in Turin, Dybala is currenly a free agent and has already been linked with a host of English clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham.

However with these clubs’ signings of Brazilian pair Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, there could be an opportunity for Dybala to make a switch to Old Trafford. Reports have indicated that United have been in contact with the Argentine’s representatives over a move this summer.

