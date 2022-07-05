It’s official: Tyrell Malacia signs for Manchester United



Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

The Dutchman joins United on a four-year deal for a fee of €15 million plus €2 million in add-ons.

The club have issued a statement on their website:

“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.”

Tyrell Malacia said: “It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us.

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

United’s Director Of Football John Murtough stated: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead.

“Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club.”

Last week, Fabrizio Romano broke the exclusive story of United hijacking Malacia’s move to Olympique Lyon.

Since then, talks have progressed rapidly between the player’s entourage and United, agreeing on personal terms.

Excl: Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement, Dutch sources confirm. Detail: Malacia has same agents as Frenkie de Jong. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

This will be Erik ten Hag’s first signing as manager, and fans will be hoping for more to come soon.