Manchester United prepared to sell Dylan Levitt

Manchester United will consider allowing Dylan Levitt to depart on a permanent deal according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

With recent reports of interest in the midfielder’s services on loan, it now appears that any move could be a permanent sale.

The 21 year old has yet to be seen returning to pre-season training with United after his recent international exploits with Wales.

Nixon has reported that “United may consider selling for the right price — thought to be around £300,000 plus extras.”

Having expressed his desire to get a chance to impress under Erik ten Hag, it now looks like the academy graduate could be on his way out of the club before having a single training session with the new manager.

Levitt has one year remaining on his contract with United after an extension clause was recently triggered by the club.

This is a move which now looks like it may have been solely to ensure a transfer fee for the club.

Coming off the back of a spectacular season for Dundee United where he picked up the player of the year award as he guided the Scottish side to fourth place, their highest placed finish in over 10 years, a touted fee of only £300,000 sounds extremely low.

In comparison to Dundee United’s record transfer departures in the past, the reported fee would only rank at 26th on the list and therefore not reflect Levitt’s level of achievements in Scotland and his stature as a full international.

It is unclear of what the extra bonuses would include in the deal but unless they are significant, a sale to the Championship could be more fruitful in garnering a transfer fee for Manchester United.

With 25 signings last season in the Championship of £1 million or more, a transfer to interested clubs such as Cardiff City would certainly see a more respectable figure.

A higher figure which could be valuable to adding back into the transfer kitty for Ten Hag to strengthen his side.