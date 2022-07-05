Manchester United want to wrap up Lisandro Martinez transfer before Friday



Manchester United reportedly want to finalise the Lisandro Martinez transfer by this Friday.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are keen on getting the Argentine quickly, amid interest from Arsenal.



Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be fast on Lisandro Martinez deal. The player is pushing to leave Ajax, he's been very clear – ten Hag wants Lisandro after Malacia and Eriksen. 🔴 #MUFC Arsenal are still there, working on Lisandro deal – ten Hag wants him strongly. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

He tweeted: “Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to be fast on Lisandro Martinez deal. The player is pushing to leave Ajax, he’s been very clear – ten Hag wants Lisandro after Malacia and Eriksen.”

“Arsenal are still there, working on Lisandro deal – ten Hag wants him strongly.”

After completing deals for Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen, Ten Hag is keen to get his centre back before the start of the pre-season tour.

Martinez is looking forward to a move to the Premier League, and a reunion with former manager.

The 24 year old would be an ideal fit in Ten Hag’s possession-based system.

He could be the direct replacement for Harry Maguire, whose performances have been criticised by many.

Ajax are willing to negotiate but demand a fee of €50 million. United are said to be pushing.

The club are yet in negotiations for Frenkie de Jong, and while they have agreed a fee in principle with Barcelona, add-ons are yet to be finalised.

United will be hoping to conclude the majority of their business before the start of the tour, leaving only a handful of deals for later.

With doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club, United could go in late for a striker this summer.