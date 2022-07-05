Marcus Rashford opens up on positive start under Erik Ten Hag



Marcus Rashford has offered up his thoughts on the new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and has expressed his belief that the extended pre-season will give him the best possible start for the season ahead and offer him a chance for a fresh start.

Speaking to manutd.com in a Q&A session, Rashford was asked how it felt to be back at the club after his break, answering: “Yeah, definitely, we have got that feeling of excitement and that buzz around the training ground again and so it is definitely positive going into pre-season.”

He then went on to say: “It is a fresh start for everyone and for me personally I have had quite a long break, a nice camp before coming back into training, and now we are starting off on the right foot.”

Rashford was also questioned about his training videos posted on his social media pages during the post season break, which highlighted the incredible shape that the striker has kept himself in, stating that he had to adapt slightly due to the extended break.

He went on to answer “I have definitely not had that much rest before in a summer break, so it was a little bit strange at first and I had to adjust my program a little bit, make it a little bit longer, so I could come in with a positive look on everything, and like I say we are excited to go away [on tour] now.”

He was also effusive with praise about the new manager and what he is bringing to the training ground: “ I think for me, it is just fresh ideas, fresh tactics and a new personality that has been added to the team. I am looking forward to working with him”.

Last season wasn’t the best of seasons for Rashford, however he appears to be entering this one with a renewed positive outlook, something which he attributes to the new manager as well as having his first proper preseason since 2019.

Rashford ended up with five goals in all competitions last season, his lowest since breaking into the senior ranks in 2016.

With a new manager offering new ideas and possibly new ways to get the best out of Marcus, it is good to hear the Manchester born striker speaking with such positivity ahead of the new season.

Having shown what he can do early on his United career, the road hasn’t been as smooth sailing in recent seasons, with injuries hampering a lot of the progress recently.

Renewed vigour and enthusiasm can only be a good thing for Rashford, Ten Hag will certainly need him to be firing when the season starts.

The striker will be hoping to feature when United play their first game of the preseason tour against rivals Liverpool on the 12th July.

