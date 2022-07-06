Barcelona could sell former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay



Memphis Depay could make a surprising return to Manchester United as Barcelona look to cash in on the player.

The centre-forward joined the Spanish club in 2021 on a free transfer from his former club Lyon.

He joined the French club in 2017 after a disastrous spell with Man United that saw him score only two goals in 33 appearances.

However, despite the awful period he had in England, the club managed to inset a right to buy-back clause in his contract.

This wasn’t activated as the player left on a free transfer in 2021 with it feeling like another mistake from United at the time.

Joining Barcelona, he was able to start regularly until January, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined the club from Arsenal.

Since then, he has been used as a squad player with it now being reported that he could be leaving the Spanish club.

According to The Mirror, due to their present financial situation, Barcelona are open to the idea of selling Depay in order to balance the squad and receive cash for him.

The outlet continues by saying the forward isn’t short of options when it comes to choosing his next club.

United might have to go for him after it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo intends to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Former Arsenal player Robert Pires spoke to the media about Depay possibly returning to the Premier League.

“Depay might want to return to Manchester United or he might be motivated to prove them wrong by performing for one of their rivals in the Premier League,” the former Ligue 1 star said.

The outlet reports by mentioning Tottenham as a possible next destination for the Dutch international, who could be keen on a bit of revenge on the Red Devils.

It might seem like a perfect reunion for Depay at United after the recent arrival of manager and fellow Dutch national, Erik ten Hag.

